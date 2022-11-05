British International Investment issues $50M climate loan to Pubali Bank

British International Investment ("BII"), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, announced a $50 million loan to Pubali Bank Limited.

The loan facility will help to increase climate-related lending and boost climate mitigation projects across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This green loan from BII will primarily be used for projects in the renewable energy, green buildings, textile and manufacturing sectors.

The facility will enable Pubali to extend climate finance loans to its portfolio of corporate clients in such sectors, enabling them to purchase key equipment required in climate projects and implement climate-related technological solutions in Bangladesh.

BII will also provide a Technical Assistance package which will further strengthen Pubali's rapidly growing sustainable finance franchise.

The package will support Pubali in building technical expertise and best practice, strengthen data collection on climate financing and climate risk, and further increase the bank's ability to originate green projects and structure climate investments in line with international standards.

This facility marks BII's first climate finance investment in Bangladesh and demonstrates the DFI's commitment to and supporting its financial institution partners on their Paris alignment journey.

BII's capital will also help contribute toward Bangladesh's 2030 carbon emission reduction target set at COP26.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson, said: "I am delighted that British International Investment (BII) is backing Bangladesh's Pubali Bank in developing its green financing capacity and expanding its climate portfolio. This new UK capital, focused on climate action, will direct much-needed climate finance toward Bangladeshi corporates which contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The UK, including BII, is committed to working with Bangladesh in expanding a trade and investment relationship that will benefit sustainable growth in both our countries."

Mohammad Ali, MD & CEO (CC), Pubali Bank Limited, said: "Climate change has resulted in an economic shock in Bangladesh where we're seeing reduced agricultural yields, damaged infrastructure, and increased commodity cost. Through our existing portfolio of climate-related projects and pipelines, Pubali Bank understands the complex impact of climate change in the country. Our triple bottom line management includes a three-pillared framework that focuses on social, environmental and economic growth. Our partnership with BII will enable us to grow our climate finance offering and support a wider range of clients who are preserving the environment and strengthening the economy. Pubali is fully committed to playing a pivotal role in creating greater business value and providing finance which benefits the society and the environment in Bangladesh."

M Rehan Rashid, Country Director, Bangladesh, at BII, commented: "The landmark climate investment to Pubali marks BII's commitment to playing a role in supporting economic and environmental transformation in Bangladesh. We are thrilled to deploy our directed lending facility to help increase funding for climate mitigation projects and businesses that help reduce GHG emissions in Bangladesh. By supporting Pubali in becoming a leading participant in climate financing, BII's capital will facilitate greater resilience and sustainability across communities, businesses and industries in Bangladesh."