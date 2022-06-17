Brac Bank’s SME customers to enjoy free transactions in all ATMs

NPSB fee of Tk15 set by the Bangladesh Bank for non-Brac Bank ATM transactions will be waived for all SME customers of the bank.

The bank will bear the fees on behalf of their SME customers, reads a press release

The customers can avail the facility in more than 12,500 ATM booths in Bangladesh.

This will benefit more than 3.65 lakh SME customers who can now access ATMs of any bank in any place of Bangladesh.

Commenting on the facility, Brac Bank's Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "We have waived the transaction fee at non-Brac Bank ATMs, which, we believe, will be truly beneficial to the customers in their everyday banking necessities."

"Apart from ATMs, the customers also can do transactions through Mobile App 'ASTHA', CDM, RCDM, Agent Banking, POS & QR etc., to smoothly run their SME businesses. Our incoming technology initiatives such as digital onboarding, loan origination systems, and many others will significantly enhance customer experience," he added.