Brac Bank’s SME customers to enjoy free transactions in all ATMs

Banking

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Brac Bank’s SME customers to enjoy free transactions in all ATMs

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:19 pm
Brac Bank’s SME customers to enjoy free transactions in all ATMs

NPSB fee of Tk15 set by the Bangladesh Bank for non-Brac Bank ATM transactions will be waived for all SME customers of the bank. 

The bank will bear the fees on behalf of their SME customers, reads a press release 

The customers can avail the facility in more than 12,500 ATM booths in Bangladesh. 

This will benefit more than 3.65 lakh SME customers who can now access ATMs of any bank in any place of Bangladesh.

Commenting on the facility, Brac Bank's Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "We have waived the transaction fee at non-Brac Bank ATMs, which, we believe, will be truly beneficial to the customers in their everyday banking necessities."

"Apart from ATMs, the customers also can do transactions through Mobile App 'ASTHA', CDM, RCDM, Agent Banking, POS & QR etc., to smoothly run their SME businesses. Our incoming technology initiatives such as digital onboarding, loan origination systems, and many others will significantly enhance customer experience," he added.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

6h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

9h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

1h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

2h | Videos
How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

7h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh