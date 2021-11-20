Brac Bank wins 3 excellence awards from Mastercard 

Brac Bank Limited received three awards from multinational financial services corporation Mastercard for its contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth.

The awards are 'Excellence in Mastercard POS Acquiring Business 2020-21' which was conferred for outstanding business, 'Excellence in Launching New category (Women) 2020-21' for TARA World Credit Card and 'Excellence in Launching New category (Youth) 2020-21' for Millennial Titanium Credit Card, reads a press release.

Brac Bank has also won a number of awards since the launch of Mastercard Excellence Award in 2019 and has maintained its winning streak in the category of 'POS Acquiring Business' for consecutive years.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan and Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam formally received the awards from Planning Minister MA Mannan at Mastercard Excellence Award 2021 ceremony in Dhaka on 18 November.

Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam, Charge d' affairs of US Embassy Dhaka Helen LaFave, Mastercard Country Manager, Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal and the senior officials from different banks, fintechs and merchants from across the country attended the award ceremony.

Mastercard organised the event to celebrate 50 years of independence of Bangladesh and 30 years of the company's operation in Bangladesh.

Commenting on the accolades, Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said, "This recognitions show our business strength and innovation in the cards industry. Our unique and attractive cards proposition and extensive acquiring presence win trust and loyalty of the customers and merchants that help us consolidate our market share in the cards business. We will continue to offer innovative services to categorically meet the evolving needs of the customers. We highly value our partnership with Mastercard and will continue to work with the company in the innovative digital payment space. We thank our valued customers for trusting us and giving us the opportunity to serve them with Mastercard propositions."