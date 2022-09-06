Brac Bank undertakes extensive financial literacy initiatives home and abroad 

Brac Bank has undertaken a number of financial literacy initiatives all over Bangladesh and in overseas countries to bring the general people under banking services.

The vision of Brac Bank is to bring the unbanked 'missing middle', who are left out in the traditional banking system, under a financial umbrella. The bank is putting relentless efforts to absorb general people in the mainstream financial sector through SME Banking, Women Banking, Agent Banking, School Banking and foreign remittance services. Also, Brac Bank is undertaking initiatives to educate the people about the basics of banking.

To create awareness about Agent Banking among the people of remote areas of the country, 'Uthan Boithak' (Meeting in yard) are being organized. Women and ethnic people are given priority in these meetings. The bank's officers disseminate information about accounting of business transactions, bookkeeping and management of documents required for obtaining loans through SME Banking.

The bank organises various trainings for women under its women banking segment TARA. Through school banking, the young generation is encouraged to do banking and develop saving habits.

The bank also organizes customer meets in different districts and overseas locations to create awareness about sending foreign remittance through legal channels. Bangladeshi expatriates are advised about best investment opportunities in the country.