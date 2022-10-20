Brac Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming Cumilla entrepreneurs

Brac Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development and financial integration programme for promising women entrepreneurs in Cumilla.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions being organized in six districts, reads a press release.

Training has already been conducted in the districts of Rangpur, Barishal, Jashore and Bogura. The last of the series of training will take place in Rangamati.

The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

Khadija Mariam, Head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell; and senior officials were present at the certificate-awarding ceremony at BRAC Learning Centre in Cumilla on 13 October.

A total of 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs take part in each training. The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME, BRAC Bank, said, "Our sincere gratitude to SME Foundation for making us a partner in this programme. BRAC Bank has always been passionate about nurturing women SMEs in Bangladesh. This programme aims to help grassroots women entrepreneurs grow by up-scaling their businesses. We want the businesswomen of Cumilla to make the best use of this course to become successful in business. It will ensure their readiness through getting finances from formal banking channels."