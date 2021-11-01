BRAC Bank signs MoU to provide premium service to Uttara Club

BRAC Bank and Uttara Club have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Under the agreement, apart from premium banking services, BRAC Bank will also provide pre-approved credit cards with attractive features and perks to all board members, executive members and general members of Uttara Club, as stated in a press release.

In addition, BRAC Bank has deployed a Point Of Sale (POS) machine to facilitate seamless payment and transactions at the club.

Head of retail banking Md Mahiul Islam, head of premium banking Abu Sayem Ansari, head of product and proposition Afzalur Rahman, Premium Banking of BRAC Bank President Feroz Alam, director-in-charge of administration Tanzir Islam, and director-in-charge of finance of Uttara Club Ataul Kabir Khan, were present at the signing ceremony.