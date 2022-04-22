Brac Bank, Robi team up to work for SMEs

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 08:21 pm

Brac Bank Limited and Robi Axiata Limited have come together to work for SMEs across Bangladesh. 

They signed a memorandum of understanding to bring digitised solutions to the SMEs to help them take their business to the next level, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, Brac Bank's SME customers will now enjoy many preferential services from Robi, such as Corporate SIM connections, Voice & Data Packages, Digital Marketing Solutions, Hotline Services and Business Management Solutions, while Robi's SME customers will enjoy preferential banking services from Brac Bank.  

Brac Bank's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, and Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata Ltd Adil Hossain Noble signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's Head Office on 19 April. 

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Abdul Momen said: "We are privileged to serve a legion of 350,000 SME customers, and we always explore newer ways of bringing financial and non-financial benefits for them. By teaming up with Robi, we want to create new opportunities for our SME customers to get privileged telecom facilities, offerings and digital solutions. We hope this will bring convenience to our valued customers and help them digitalize certain aspects of their operations."

Adil Hossain Noble said, "The leading mobile phone operator in the SME segment, Robi, has teamed up with the leading SME focused Bank, Brac Bank to bring about digital transformation in the SME sector. Whether it be innovative digital solutions or modern banking support, our SME customers can have all their needs fulfilled from the two of us. In this context, I strongly believe that this partnership can help the country to embrace the digital economy at the grass-roots level." 

Indrajit Sur, Head of Emerging Corporate; Nazrul Islam, Head of Small Business, West; SM Alomgir Hossain, Head of Small Business, East; Azizul Hoq, Head of Business Transformation and Product; Brac Bank; and AKM Nazmul Islam, Vice President, SME Business; Mohammad Monerul Islam, General Manager, Central Cluster SME Business; and Nafiz Ahmed Sayed, General Manager, Large Corporate; Robi Axiata Limited, were also present at the signing ceremony.

