Brac Bank relocates its Uttara branch

Brac Bank has relocated its Uttara Branch in Dhaka to a new prominent location.

The branch office has resumed its operations at its new premises at the Atlanta Trade Centre (2nd floor) in Uttara, reads a press release.

The new location with large premises will ensure comfort, more dependable services and a pleasant banking experience to the customers, the press release added.

The relocated Uttara branch will provide all banking services along with priority banking and locker services to the growing number of customers in Uttara.

The branch also has an ATM to facilitate customer's alternate transactions.