BRAC Bank rated as one of top 10 sustainable banks 

Banking

15 August, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:27 am

Related News

BRAC Bank rated as one of top 10 sustainable banks 

It is the first time that Bangladesh Bank has published such a rating

15 August, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:27 am
BRAC Bank rated as one of top 10 sustainable banks 

BRAC Bank, the pioneer of SME Banking in Bangladesh, has earned a place among the top 10 sustainable banks based on their performance in the year 2020.

The Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank published the top-ten sustainable banks' list and top-five NBFIs on its website, based on a rating, said a press release. 

It is the first time that Bangladesh Bank has published such a rating.

Selim RF Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "It is indeed an honor that we made it to the country's top ten sustainable banks list. It has been possible because of the constant support of our regulator, board, and management in promoting sustainability agenda in our organization".

"The key to becoming sustainable is to ensure that a bank strategically contributes to green and sustainable financing, on top of its CSR programs. Apart from that, transparency has to be ensured by flawless submission of regulatory reporting, effective environmental and social management system for risk mitigation, and appropriate implementation of regulatory directives throughout the year", he added. 

BRAC Bank has a well-defined policy and governance structure with a dedicated sustainable finance unit to oversee its sustainability. With the highest credit rating among private commercial banks in Bangladesh from the world's top rating agencies, BRAC Bank has also been recognized several times for its good governance. 

Hussain also said, "We shall continue to explore and expand our avenues in Green Climate Fund, bankable climate adaptation projects, Green Bonds, and the bank's contribution to SDGs in the future. Our diversified business model has laid a strong foundation for BRAC Bank to become the number one sustainable bank in the country". 
 

BRAC Bank / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

15h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: A woman bodybuilder who cracks the taboo

TBS Stories: A woman bodybuilder who cracks the taboo

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie