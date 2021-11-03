Brac Bank to provide digital payment services to Trust Axiata Pay

Brac Bank Limited and Trust Axiata Digital Limited have signed a partnership agreement to provide digital payment and settlement services.

"TAP" is a Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider belonging to Trust Axiata Digital Limited, which is a joint venture of Trust Bank Limited and Axiata Digital Services. "TAP" aspires to revolutionise the customer lifestyle by bringing innovation to the sophisticated digital payment movement system in Bangladesh.

Trust Axiata Digital Limited will use payments settlement services of Brac Bank to facilitate transactions for its TAP wallet. The integration between TAP and BRAC Bank will help the customers of both organisations enjoy smooth, reliable and secure transactions conveniently.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO; Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and COO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking; Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Ekram Kabir, head of Communications; Rashedul Hasan Stalin, SVP and head of Payments and Partnership, Jabedul Alam, EVP and head of Transaction Banking; Abu Sadat Chowdhury, SVP and head of Relationship Unit; Syed Niaz Ahmed, senior relationship manager, Kingshuk Ganguly, manager, Fatema Fahmida Hoque, associate manager of Brac Bank were present at the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Commenting on the partnership, Selim RF Hussain said, "This partnership between Brac Bank and TAP will pave the way for seamless digital payments experiences for both BRAC Bank and TAP customers."

"Trust Axiata pay (TAP) continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to provide new array of lifestyle payments for our customers," said Dewan Nazmul Hasan.

He added, "We are excited to ink this partnership as this will enable us to offer new and innovative product and service for the bank and MFS users."