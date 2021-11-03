Brac Bank to provide digital payment services to Trust Axiata Pay

Banking

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

Brac Bank to provide digital payment services to Trust Axiata Pay

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 07:03 pm
Brac Bank to provide digital payment services to Trust Axiata Pay

Brac Bank Limited and Trust Axiata Digital Limited have signed a partnership agreement to provide digital payment and settlement services.

"TAP" is a Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider belonging to Trust Axiata Digital Limited, which is a joint venture of Trust Bank Limited and Axiata Digital Services. "TAP" aspires to revolutionise the customer lifestyle by bringing innovation to the sophisticated digital payment movement system in Bangladesh.

Trust Axiata Digital Limited will use payments settlement services of Brac Bank to facilitate transactions for its TAP wallet. The integration between TAP and BRAC Bank will help the customers of both organisations enjoy smooth, reliable and secure transactions conveniently. 

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO; Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and COO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking; Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Ekram Kabir, head of Communications; Rashedul Hasan Stalin, SVP and head of Payments and Partnership, Jabedul Alam, EVP and head of Transaction Banking; Abu Sadat Chowdhury, SVP and head of Relationship Unit; Syed Niaz Ahmed, senior relationship manager, Kingshuk Ganguly, manager, Fatema Fahmida Hoque, associate manager of Brac Bank were present at the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Commenting on the partnership, Selim RF Hussain said, "This partnership between Brac Bank and TAP will pave the way for seamless digital payments experiences for both BRAC Bank and TAP customers."

"Trust Axiata pay (TAP) continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to provide new array of lifestyle payments for our customers," said Dewan Nazmul Hasan. 

He added, "We are excited to ink this partnership as this will enable us to offer new and innovative product and service for the bank and MFS users."

Corporates

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club