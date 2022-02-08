Brac Bank to provide custodial services to MBL Asset Management Limited

Brac Bank Limited will provide custodial services to MBL Asset Management Limited for operation of "Mercantile Bank Unit Fund", a new open-ended mutual fund.

This came as Brac Bank Limited and MBL Asset Management Limited signed a Custodial Service Agreement on 6 February, said a press release.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, the deputy managing director and head of corporate banking, Brac Bank Limited; and Mohammad Samir Uddin, chief executive officer, MBL Asset Management Limited; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Jabedul Alam, the head of transaction banking; and Md Azmul Hasan Jahid, associate relationship manager from the transaction banking team of Brac Bank Limited, and Masum Ahmed, compliance officer of MBL Asset Management Limited; were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.