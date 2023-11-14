Brac Bank's Jan-Sep profit grows 53% YoY

Banking

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

Brac Bank's Jan-Sep profit grows 53% YoY

The bank’s loan portfolio grew by 18.5% in the first nine months of the year, while customer deposits grew by 20.3%.

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 09:19 pm
Brac Bank&#039;s Jan-Sep profit grows 53% YoY

Brac Bank's consolidated net profit after tax grew by 53.1% in the January to September period this year from the same period last year supported by a strong balance sheet growth, says a press release issued Tuesday.

In the first nine months of the year, the top tier lender's consolidated net profit that accounts for all its subsidiaries grew to Tk581.4 crore from Tk379.8 crore in the same period last year.

Brac Bank individually made Tk503.47 crore net profit, up from Tk392.4 crore a year ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its loan portfolio grew by 18.5% in the first nine months of the year, while customer deposits grew by 20.3%.

"The results for Brac Bank's first nine months of 2023 reflect our ability to grow our balance sheet and customer base at a pace well above industry average even during difficult times," said Selim RF Hussain, Brac Bank's managing director and CEO.

In a 7 November earnings disclosure programme he also said, "Our strong growth has been possible because of the enduring trust and unwavering support we receive from our customers and stakeholders." 

"Brac Bank today is a role model for the Bangladesh banking industry and these strong results validate the bank's sustainable business model based on its SME, corporate and retail segments and grounded on governance, transparency and ethics." 

At the end of September, Brac Bank's non-performing loans declined to 3.40%, from 3.72% in December last year. On the other hand, the bank maintained 122% non-performing loans coverage to absorb any future shocks.

Against 25% consolidated revenue growth in Jan-Sep, the bank and its subsidiaries kept the operating cost growth within 18.65% from last year.

"Higher net interest income resulting from loan growth, efficient fund management and higher non-funded income helped the revenue growth while the bank's continuous investment in people, technology and infrastructure to support its growth strategy caused the operating cost growth," the bank's officials said.

Consolidated net operating cash flow per share for the nine months has grown to Tk28.02 from Tk4.46 a year ago thanks to the higher customer deposit mobilisation.

Bangladesh / Top News

BRAC Bank / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy