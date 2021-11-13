BRAC Bank posts Tk138cr profit after tax in third quarter

BRAC Bank posted upbeat financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 on 8 November with a profit worth Tk138 crore.

The Bank registered a Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) of Tk138 crore with a growth of 8% compared to the same quarter of 2020 (YoY) on standalone basis. On a consolidated basis, i.e., with all its subsidiaries, the NPAT stood at Tk123 crore with YoY decrease of 14%, reads a press release.

The bank's Q3 earnings were announced on a virtual event attended by local and foreign investment analysts, portfolio managers and capital market experts and the bank's stakeholders.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain, DMD and Chief Financial Officer M Masud Rana FCA, DMD and Chief Operating Officer Md Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of SME Syed Abdul Momen, Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam and Head of Treasury and FIs Md Shaheen Iqbal and Head of Credit Risk Management Ahmed Rashid Joy presented the financial results and outlined the Bank's strategy.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Selim RF Hussain said, "BRAC Bank's key financial indicators are showing sign of returning to normalcy and catching up business momentum. Retail business led the revenue stream driving growth of loans and advances by 5 per cent. Non-funded income, net interest income and CASA mix improved further showing a silver lining for the bottomline."

"Rise in RoE, RoA and CAR manifests the bank's strong fundamentals and financial stability, a solid backbone the shareholders can keep their trust on. S&P's upholding of 'B+' credit rating for five consecutive years despite unprecedented challenges shows real strength that sets BRAC Bank apart in Bangladesh banking industry," he added.

A Q&A session was conducted at the end of the disclosure event.

Highlights of the Bank's Q3 2021 performance are: