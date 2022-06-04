Brac Bank posts Tk134 crore profit for Q1 of 2022

Brac Bank has registered a Profit After-Tax (PAT) of Tk134 crore in the first quarter (January-March) of 2022 on a standalone basis.

On a consolidated basis, the bank generated a PAT of Tk97 crore during the first three months of 2022.



The bank announced its financial results for the first three months of 2022 along with other performance and operational achievements in a virtual earnings disclosure event on 30 May.

Local and foreign investment analysts, portfolio managers and capital market experts joined the event which was broadcast live on social media for the bank's stakeholders.



Brac Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain; DMD and Chief Financial Officer M Masud Rana; DMD and Chief Operating Officer Sabbir Hossain; DMD and Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan; DMD and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen; DMD and Head of Treasury and FIs Shaheen Iqbal; Head of Retail Banking Mahiul Islam; and Head of Credit Risk Management Ahmed Rashid Joy presented the financial results, operational achievements, bank's strength and outlined the bank's strategic focus for the future.

A Q&A session was conducted at the end of the disclosure event.

