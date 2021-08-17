BRAC Bank posts strong results in H1’21 financials

Regaining its business momentum in the ongoing pandemic environment, BRAC Bank has posted a profit after taxes of Taka 285 crore on a standalone basis and Taka 215 crore on a consolidated basis in the January-June period of 2021.

BRAC Bank officially announced these figures in a virtual meeting held on Monday, said a Brac Bank press release on Tuesday.

BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain; M Masud Rana, DMD and Chief Financial Officer; Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Chief Operating Officer; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of the Corporate Banking; Syed Abdul Momen, DMD and Head of SME Banking; other senior business heads, shareholders, local and foreign investment analysts, and capital market experts participated in the virtual program.

The June 2021 profit after-tax figure is 87 per cent higher on a solo and 127 per cent higher on a consolidated basis than 2020.

The growth is mainly driven by efficient balance sheet management, improved net interest margin, outstanding CASA growth, strong treasury performance, technology-driven cost management, and a very conservative loan provisioning, the release said.

Cost to Income ratio of the bank improved to 51 per cent and 3.6 per cent NPL with a credit coverage of 138 per cent.

The bank had improved ROE (12.15 per cent) and ROA (1.44 per cent). The Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at BDT 2.04 on a standalone basis and BDT 1.85 on a consolidated basis, the release said.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share stood at BDT 33.59 on a standalone basis and BDT 34.73 on a consolidated basis.

The consolidated CRAR is 15 per cent for H1'21, the highest Tier-1 capital ratio in the industry. The Bank's standalone CRAR, at 14.94 per cent, is also well above the 12.5 per cent regulatory requirements, the release said.

BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "The Bank is pleased to offer the stakeholders a strong performance for the half-year. We have recovered the pre-pandemic business momentum and are poised to continue our growth into the remainder of the year and beyond. All our strategic initiatives, people, business, and technology, are in full throttle, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."