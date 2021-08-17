BRAC Bank posts strong results in H1’21 financials

Banking

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 07:28 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank posts strong results in H1’21 financials

BRAC Bank officially announced these figures in a virtual meeting held on Monday

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 07:28 pm
BRAC Bank posts strong results in H1’21 financials

Regaining its business momentum in the ongoing pandemic environment, BRAC Bank has posted a profit after taxes of Taka 285 crore on a standalone basis and Taka 215 crore on a consolidated basis in the January-June period of 2021. 

BRAC Bank officially announced these figures in a virtual meeting held on Monday, said a Brac Bank press release on Tuesday.

BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain; M Masud Rana, DMD and Chief Financial Officer; Sabbir Hossain, DMD and Chief Operating Officer; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of the Corporate Banking; Syed Abdul Momen, DMD and Head of SME Banking; other senior business heads, shareholders, local and foreign investment analysts, and capital market experts participated in the virtual program.

The June 2021 profit after-tax figure is 87 per cent higher on a solo and 127 per cent higher on a consolidated basis than 2020.

The growth is mainly driven by efficient balance sheet management, improved net interest margin, outstanding CASA growth, strong treasury performance, technology-driven cost management, and a very conservative loan provisioning, the release said. 

Cost to Income ratio of the bank improved to 51 per cent and 3.6 per cent NPL with a credit coverage of 138 per cent.

The bank had improved ROE (12.15 per cent) and ROA (1.44 per cent). The Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at BDT 2.04 on a standalone basis and BDT 1.85 on a consolidated basis, the release said.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share stood at BDT 33.59 on a standalone basis and BDT 34.73 on a consolidated basis.

The consolidated CRAR is 15 per cent for H1'21, the highest Tier-1 capital ratio in the industry. The Bank's standalone CRAR, at 14.94 per cent, is also well above the 12.5 per cent regulatory requirements, the release said.

BRAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "The Bank is pleased to offer the stakeholders a strong performance for the half-year. We have recovered the pre-pandemic business momentum and are poised to continue our growth into the remainder of the year and beyond. All our strategic initiatives, people, business, and technology, are in full throttle, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Corporates

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

6h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

6h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan