Brac Bank pioneers cheque confirmation through Interactive Voice Response

In the first-in-Bangladesh banking industry, Brac Bank has introduced an automated system where the customers can confirm clearing cheques through Interactive Voice Response (IVR).

This will make clearing cheque confirmation easy, fast and hassle-free with just a tap on the mobile phone providing a delightful customer experience, reads a press release.

Cheques over Tk1 lakh or above for corporate and proprietorship account holders and Tk5 lakh or above for individual account holders can now avail the smart facility.

Under the process introduced first in October 2021, the customers will receive an automated voice call from 09611916221 in his/her registered mobile number, which will read out details of the cheque like amount, date, etc. The customers will have to press 1 for positive confirmation, 2 for cancellation, 3 for replaying the information and 4 for transferring to the Call Centre agent.

A regulatory requirement, Positive Pay is a process to ensure the security of the clearing cheque and do away with any risk of fraudulence. It is a measure undertaken to protect the interests of the customers. As a custodian of customers' deposits, banks are liable to protect the assets as a trusted partner.

Commenting on the automated service, the bank's DMD & COO Md Sabbir Hossain said, "We think this automated system will be user friendly, time-saving and at the same time, secure. As a customer-centric bank, we always think of innovative ways of delivering service to our valued customers. We will continue our effort to introduce more technology-enabled services to ensure customer convenience."

Besides IVR, the bank's customers can also avail Call Centre, branch, email and automated SMS for Positive Pay confirmation.