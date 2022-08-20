Brac Bank pioneers cheque confirmation through Interactive Voice Response

Banking

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 04:30 pm

Related News

Brac Bank pioneers cheque confirmation through Interactive Voice Response

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 04:30 pm

In the first-in-Bangladesh banking industry, Brac Bank has introduced an automated system where the customers can confirm clearing cheques through Interactive Voice Response (IVR). 

This will make clearing cheque confirmation easy, fast and hassle-free with just a tap on the mobile phone providing a delightful customer experience, reads a press release.

Cheques over Tk1 lakh or above for corporate and proprietorship account holders and Tk5 lakh or above for individual account holders can now avail the smart facility. 

Under the process introduced first in October 2021, the customers will receive an automated voice call from 09611916221 in his/her registered mobile number, which will read out details of the cheque like amount, date, etc. The customers will have to press 1 for positive confirmation, 2 for cancellation, 3 for replaying the information and 4 for transferring to the Call Centre agent. 

A regulatory requirement, Positive Pay is a process to ensure the security of the clearing cheque and do away with any risk of fraudulence. It is a measure undertaken to protect the interests of the customers. As a custodian of customers' deposits, banks are liable to protect the assets as a trusted partner. 

Commenting on the automated service, the bank's DMD & COO Md Sabbir Hossain said, "We think this automated system will be user friendly, time-saving and at the same time, secure. As a customer-centric bank, we always think of innovative ways of delivering service to our valued customers. We will continue our effort to introduce more technology-enabled services to ensure customer convenience." 

Besides IVR, the bank's customers can also avail Call Centre, branch, email and automated SMS for Positive Pay confirmation.

Corporates

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

4h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

1h | Videos
NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

NBR takes 7-point reform plan to boost tax collection

2h | Videos
Classic Hamburger Recipe

Classic Hamburger Recipe

7h | Videos
Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings