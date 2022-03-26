Brac Bank partners with DBS to help Bangladeshi migrants send remittance

Banking

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 07:17 pm

Brac Bank partners with DBS to help Bangladeshi migrants send remittance

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 07:17 pm
Brac Bank partners with DBS to help Bangladeshi migrants send remittance

Brac Bank has partnered with the Singaporean digibank DBS to enable Bangladeshi migrants there to transfer remittance with minimal expenses and in real-time using DBS Remit. 

Under this agreement, DBS Remit will provide guaranteed exchange rates, charge free services and real-time automated deposits to Brac Bank accounts, as well as any other bank account in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Brac Bank's extensive network of 187 branches and more than 700 Agent Banking outlets also allows recipients in Bangladesh to easily collect the transfer in cash, if they prefer, the press statement added.

DBS Remit Regional Head Rhidoi Krishnakumar said "We are very pleased to partner Brac Bank to enhance our DBS Remit capabilities and provide more accessible, affordable and secure remittances for our customers. We also look forward to enabling remittances to bKash wallet by the end of this year so customers can remit to even more touch points across Bangladesh."

"We joined hands with DBS Bank, because they, like us, offer their customers the best service experience, backed by the most advanced technologies. We look forward to expanding our partnership scope with DBS in future," said Selim RF Hussain,  Brac Bank MD & CEO.

