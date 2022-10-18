Brac Bank organises annual risk conference

Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has organised its "Annual Risk Conference 2022" to create awareness among its employees about risks in day-to-day banking operations and to find ways to overcome them.

The conference was organised in line with the "Bangladesh Bank Risk Management Guidelines for Banks 2018" to teach employees about risk management framework and help them tackle operational and other risks facing the bank, said a press release.

Md Abdul Mannan, director, Department of Off-site Supervision, Bangladesh Bank, attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 15 October. Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur, independent director and chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee, Brac Bank, delivered closing remarks.

M Masud Rana FCA, deputy managing director and CFO; Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and COO; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director and CAMLCO; Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking; Khaled Bin Kamal, head of Risk Management Unit, Brac Bank, and senior officials were present.

Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman, independent director and chairman of the Audit Committee, United Commercial Bank, conducted a session on 'Portfolio Risk Management'.

Md Lutful Haidar Pasha, joint director; SM Khaled Abdullah, joint director; Department of Off-Site Supervision, Bangladesh Bank; and Ahmed Rashid Joy, head of Credit Risk Management and Acting Chief Risk Officer, Brac Bank, conducted separate session covering various aspects of risk management in the bank.

More than 800 employees, including Branch Managers and Branch Operations Managers participated in the daylong conference conducted in-person and also on a virtual platform.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahmed Rashid Joy, head of Credit Risk Management and Acting Chief Risk Officer, Brac Bank, said, "Banks often come across many risks in day-to-day banking operations. We must upskill our people in risk management to handle them efficiently. We think capacity building through such a knowledge-sharing conference is essential to face the risks. We have organised this conference, particularly for the frontline employees who directly come across the risks. We hope our people will return from the conference with ample knowledge on risk management and utilise it in their respective workplaces."

"As a values-based organisation, Brac Bank inculcates in its employees the knowledge of risk management to ensure good governance within the bank. We thank Bangladesh Bank for continuous policy support and guidance regarding risk management. We will continue to organize the knowledge-sharing session to augment the risk management capability of the employees under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank," he added.