Brac Bank organises agent banking conference in Khulna

Banking

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:00 pm

Related News

Brac Bank organises agent banking conference in Khulna

They vowed to continue the concerted efforts to scale up the Agent Banking Network to bring the unbanked people under financial umbrella and contribute to financial inclusion and national development

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac Bank has recently organised agent banking conference of its Khulna Region.

The conference was held to set out strategy and roadmap as the bank moves forward with rapid network expansion drive of the alternate banking channel across the country, reads a press release.

The daylong workshop, held on 26 November, 2021, had valued agent partners, agent field officer, agent relationship officers and officials of Branch Network and SME Banking who exchanged views, discussed about industry scenario, field level experience, challenges and way to overcome them.

They vowed to continue the concerted efforts to scale up the Agent Banking Network to bring the unbanked people under financial umbrella and contribute to financial inclusion and national development. 

Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Agent Banking Md Nazmul Hasan, Branch Manager (Khulna) Al Amin Sheikh, Branch Operations Manager Sheikh Monirul Islam, Regional Coordinator (Khulna Division) of Agent Banking Mahbubul Alam, Team Leader of Khulna Region Nur Hossain and senior officials attended the conference. 

With a humble beginning in October, 2018, Brac Bank went on to become the fastest growing agent banking network with 630 Agent Banking outlets covering 63 Districts.

Brac Bank aims to emerge as the leader in Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people at the remote areas of the country.

BRAC Bank / Agent banking conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

5h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

3h | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

22h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

1d | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study