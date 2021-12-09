Brac Bank organises agent banking conference in Khulna

Brac Bank has recently organised agent banking conference of its Khulna Region.

The conference was held to set out strategy and roadmap as the bank moves forward with rapid network expansion drive of the alternate banking channel across the country, reads a press release.

The daylong workshop, held on 26 November, 2021, had valued agent partners, agent field officer, agent relationship officers and officials of Branch Network and SME Banking who exchanged views, discussed about industry scenario, field level experience, challenges and way to overcome them.

They vowed to continue the concerted efforts to scale up the Agent Banking Network to bring the unbanked people under financial umbrella and contribute to financial inclusion and national development.

Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Agent Banking Md Nazmul Hasan, Branch Manager (Khulna) Al Amin Sheikh, Branch Operations Manager Sheikh Monirul Islam, Regional Coordinator (Khulna Division) of Agent Banking Mahbubul Alam, Team Leader of Khulna Region Nur Hossain and senior officials attended the conference.

With a humble beginning in October, 2018, Brac Bank went on to become the fastest growing agent banking network with 630 Agent Banking outlets covering 63 Districts.

Brac Bank aims to emerge as the leader in Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people at the remote areas of the country.