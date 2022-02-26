BRAC Bank organises 4IR session for its people

BRAC Bank has organised an employee awareness session o the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The objective of the session was to imbue the knowledge of 4IR along with practical examples of global best practices and initiatives among its people and update the banking professionals of the bank with the latest progress that is shaping the future of banking in Bangladesh.

The 4IR-based future beckons both opportunities and challenges that are fundamentally different from that of now were highlighted in the workshop.

The knowledge of how customers' lives, bankers' chores and banking would evolve soon was disseminated among BRAC Bank's employees.

A total of 170 senior officers took part in the workshop conducted on a virtual platform.

The session also focused on how the existing human resources should prepare themselves for their redundancy plan at the age of 4IR.

Mohammed Ishaque Miah, general Manager; and S M Tofayel Ahmad, joint director and systems analyst, Information Systems Development and Support Department, Bangladesh Bank, conducted the session on 19 February.

Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and COO; M Masud Rana FCA, deputy managing director and CFO; and Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director and CAMLCO, also spoke on the occasion.

Nurun Nahar Begum, chief technology officer, BRAC Bank, elaborated on the bank's digital transformation initiatives while B M Zahid-Ul Haque, head of information security, dwelt on cyber security initiatives in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Khondker Emdadul Haq, head of employee banking, moderated the session.