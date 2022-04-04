Brac Bank opens Premium Banking Lounge in Sylhet

Brac Bank has opened its Premium Banking Lounge in Sylhet on 30 March.

Abu Sayem Ansari, head of Premium Banking; and Nakib Zaman, regional head, Barisal and Dhaka South West Region, Brac Bank, formally inaugurated the lounge at the city's Zindabazar Branch, said a press release today (4 April).

Shafayet Hussain Ahmed, area head, Sylhet Region, and other Brac Bank officials were also present, along with Premium Banking clients.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our Premium Banking Lounge in Sylhet. This lounge will bring the best-in-class banking experience to the valued customers. It is a place where the customers feel special and get the ultimate banking experience," said Abu Sayem Ansari, head of Premium Banking.

"Our tailor-made services will give comfort, prestige and convenience to the customers in Sylhet. Premium Banking will add value to the customers by prudently managing financial assets and guiding them in investment and savings," he added.

According to the media release, the bank has launched 19 Premium Banking Lounges so far.

Photo: Courtesy

Premium Banking Lounge will bring exclusive perks for the high-value customer segment. The bank facilitates specialised banking services in these lounges for the customers.

The customers will avail benefits and privileges, including Dedicated Relationship Managers, Luxurious Lounges, One-Stop Service, Preferential Fees and Charges, Doorstep Service, Lifestyle Benefits, Exclusive Card Privileges, Customer Value Propositions, Priority at Call Centre Service.

They will also avail deals on shopping, dining, entertainment, healthcare, and special Infinite, Signature and Platinum credit card special offers.