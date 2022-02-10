Brac Bank offers Valentine’s discounts at 230 partners

Brac Bank is offering amazing discounts at the partner outlets to make Valentine's Day celebrations memorable.

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy buy-one-get-one at renowned hotels and restaurants, big discounts with 230 merchant partners covering lifestyle, diamond jewelry, flower shop, cakes and pastry, dining, tours and travel packages, airlines, online shopping and many more, said a press release.

Customers will avail buy one and get one free at renowned hotels, up to 50% discount at lifestyle shops, up to 70% discount at jewelry shops, up to 14% discount at flower shops, up to 50% discount at cake and pastry shops, up to 20% discount at dining partners, up to 75% discount in tour and travel.

The offer is valid till 15 February.

Buy one and get one free offer is available at The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, flower shops include Orpa and Pushpo Nir; Jewellers include Al-Hasan Diamond Gallery and Venus Jewellers; dining partners include Gloria Jean's Coffees, Saltz, Garlic 'n Ginger, The Great Kabab Factory; lifestyle outlets include Astorion. Artisan, Sailor, Sara Lifestyle, Vasavi; cake and pastry shops include Amari Dhaka, Doreen Hotels and Resorts, Le Meridien Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon; travel and tour partners include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Novoair, US-Bangla Airlines, ShareTrip, GoZayaan, the press release added.

About the offer, Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said: "Brac Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Valentine's offer covers all major categories to help our customers celebrate this special occasion in a special way - with the family and loved ones. Our cards provide the best value proposition in terms of privileges across multiple categories and number of partners."

"Brac Bank also has exclusive presence at premium dining venues including Amari Dhaka, Doreen Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, The Westin Dhaka, Gloria Jean's Coffees etc," he added.