Brac Bank offers Valentine’s discounts at 230 partners

Banking

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Brac Bank offers Valentine’s discounts at 230 partners

The offer is valid till 15 February

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 09:23 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Brac Bank is offering amazing discounts at the partner outlets to make Valentine's Day celebrations memorable.

The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy buy-one-get-one at renowned hotels and restaurants, big discounts with 230 merchant partners covering lifestyle, diamond jewelry, flower shop, cakes and pastry, dining, tours and travel packages, airlines, online shopping and many more, said a press release. 

Customers will avail buy one and get one free at renowned hotels, up to 50% discount at lifestyle shops, up to 70% discount at jewelry shops, up to 14% discount at flower shops, up to 50% discount at cake and pastry shops, up to 20% discount at dining partners, up to 75% discount in tour and travel.

The offer is valid till 15 February.  

Buy one and get one free offer is available at The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, flower shops include Orpa and Pushpo Nir; Jewellers include Al-Hasan Diamond Gallery and Venus Jewellers; dining partners include Gloria Jean's Coffees, Saltz, Garlic 'n Ginger, The Great Kabab Factory; lifestyle outlets include Astorion. Artisan, Sailor, Sara Lifestyle, Vasavi; cake and pastry shops include Amari Dhaka, Doreen Hotels and Resorts, Le Meridien Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon; travel and tour partners include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Novoair, US-Bangla Airlines, ShareTrip, GoZayaan, the press release added. 

About the offer, Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said: "Brac Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Valentine's offer covers all major categories to help our customers celebrate this special occasion in a special way - with the family and loved ones. Our cards provide the best value proposition in terms of privileges across multiple categories and number of partners."

"Brac Bank also has exclusive presence at premium dining venues including Amari Dhaka, Doreen Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, The Westin Dhaka, Gloria Jean's Coffees etc," he added.

The details of the offer can be learnt at 24-hour call centre 16221 and also at the bank's website – https://www.bracbank.com/valentines_day_2022/

BRAC Bank / Valentine's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'