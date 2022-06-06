BRAC Bank offering discount, cash back on eco-friendly cookers

BRAC Bank is offering a 15% discount with 10% cashback on Vision branded Infrared Cooker & Induction Cooker to promote eco-friendly induction cookers as part of its strong commitment to conserving the environment.

The bank's debit cardholders will enjoy a 15% discount, while credit cardholders will get 10% cashback on top of the discount, reads a press release.

The bank took the initiative to mark World Environment Day 2022, hoping that the induction cookers will forever change cooking methods in Bangladesh.

The cashback offer is valid from 5 June, while the discount offer is valid till 31 December. The cashback offer is applicable for both primary and supplementary credit cards. A cardholder will get a maximum cashback of Tk 500 during the campaign period.

The offer can be availed at any Vision Emporium Showroom across the country. The customers have been requested to contact Hotline: +08007777777 for product queries.

Commenting on the initiative, BRAC Bank Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "As a member of Global Alliance for Banking on Values, BRAC Bank works towards making the environment cleaner and the planet more habitable. Our business model is centered on sustainability. We are committed to making the world a better place for all by reducing carbon footprints in Bangladesh through sustainable initiatives."

He added, "We believe this initiative will inspire people to switch to the eco-friendly cooking method and sow the seed of sustainability in the society. We think our support for eco-friendly induction cookers will pay off in the long run. We are proud to be a partner of Vision Emporium in this initiative that will do good for Mother Nature."

