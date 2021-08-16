Brac Bank to observe National Mourning Day throughout August

Recalling the contributions of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Brac Bank has planned to observe the National Mourning Day throughout the month of August.

As Bangladesh observed the 46th death anniversary of its Founder Bangabandhu, Brac Bank placed banners in his memory in all its 187 branches and its Head Office in Tejgaon of Dhaka, according to a press release.

The banners are to remain throughout the month.

The national flag was kept half-mast on 15 August at the bank's head office.

The bank also organised three separate prayer sessions on a virtual platform with its SME network - the biggest among Bangladeshi banks, and the branch network, and senior managers, to pay homage to Bangabandhu and his family members who were brutally killed on 15 August, 1975.

Brac Bank will also organise a virtual discussion session for its employees on Tuesday.

The CEO and Animation Chief of Prolancer Studio, Sohel Mohammad Rana, who is also the director of the country's first feature-length animated film, 'Mujib Amar Pita' (Mujib, My Father), will shed light on the life of Bangabandhu from his extensive research while making the film.

The bank also observed a one-minute silence before the start of its 301st Board Meeting in the morning, and the H1'21 Earnings Disclosure event in the evening held on 16 August. The Board also discussed the heroic life of Bangabandhu at their 301st meeting.

Brac Bank is to plant 200 trees in August on its own land in Gazipur to honour Bangabandhu's dream of a green Bangladesh. It also sent SMS to its cardholders encouraging them to plant trees.