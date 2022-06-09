Brac Bank, KY Two Tone sign MoU on affordable home loans

Brac Bank and KY Two Tone, a concern of KDS Group, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer affordable financing options for home loan customers throughout Bangladesh.

Monirul Islam Rony, head of Retail Lending of Brac Bank, and Zabir Hussain, COO, KY Two Tone, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at KY Two Tone's Head Office in Chattogram on 25 May, said a press release.

KY Two Tone introduces light gauge steel housing structures for the first time in Bangladesh.

The agreement will allow customers of KY Two Tone faster processing of home loans and promotional offers by Brac Bank as part of its affordable home loan programme.

Brac Bank previously launched affordable home loans to assist middle-income people in purchasing new apartments, building construction, semi-pucca house construction, and extensions of existing homes.

Kayesh Chowdhury, head of Regional Corporate – Chattogram; Jamshed Ahmed Chowdhury, regional head of Chattogram Region, Distribution Network; Khan Mohammed Istiaque, head of Relationship Unit 7, Regional Corporate – Chattogram of BRAC Bank; Asif Mohammad Tanvir Hossain, AGM, Accounts and Finance; Sharif Uddin, sr manager, Accounts and Finance; and Sazzad Al Mamun, manager of Sales and Marketing of KY Two Tone, were also present.