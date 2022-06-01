Brac Bank, JP Morgan organise knowledge session on diversity, equity and inclusion

Banking

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

Brac Bank, JP Morgan organise knowledge session on diversity, equity and inclusion

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:53 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Brac Bank has organised a panel discussion in partnership with American financial heavyweight JP Morgan Chase & Co. on "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Banks, and Collaboration with FinTech" to reiterate its focus on nurturing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

The visiting officials of JP Morgan Chase & Co. shared global best practices and experiences on DEI with a carefully-selected group of Brac Bank officials who will share the knowledge across the bank, said a press release. 

Christine Tan (Jang), managing director, Head of Asia Pacific – Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales Payments for JP Morgan Payments; and Ali Moosa, Vice Chairman, Wholesale Payments and Senior Country Officer, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bahrain; participated in the discussion as panellists.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and Head of SME Banking; Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer; Md Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, deputy managing director and Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions; and Sazzad Anam, executive director and Head of Bangladesh Representative Office, JP Morgan Chase & Co.; shared their experiences and aspiration in the discussion held at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 17 May. 

A selected group of officials of Brac Bank comprising transgender and persons with disability participated in the discussion and interacted with the guest-panelists.

Syed Abdul Momen thanked the guest-panellists: "As a values-based institution, we believe in 'leaving no one behind'. We want to have everybody on board in our journey to greatness. This discussion was a part of our vision to inculcate these values among our people. We welcome professionals irrespective of race, religion, gender identity or physical challenges to join our family. This is, indeed, a family that provides the opportunity for everyone to thrive."

JP Morgan / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

3h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

4h | Panorama
The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

4h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

16h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

17h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products