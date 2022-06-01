Brac Bank, JP Morgan organise knowledge session on diversity, equity and inclusion

Brac Bank has organised a panel discussion in partnership with American financial heavyweight JP Morgan Chase & Co. on "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Banks, and Collaboration with FinTech" to reiterate its focus on nurturing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

The visiting officials of JP Morgan Chase & Co. shared global best practices and experiences on DEI with a carefully-selected group of Brac Bank officials who will share the knowledge across the bank, said a press release.

Christine Tan (Jang), managing director, Head of Asia Pacific – Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales Payments for JP Morgan Payments; and Ali Moosa, Vice Chairman, Wholesale Payments and Senior Country Officer, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bahrain; participated in the discussion as panellists.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and Head of SME Banking; Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer; Md Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, deputy managing director and Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions; and Sazzad Anam, executive director and Head of Bangladesh Representative Office, JP Morgan Chase & Co.; shared their experiences and aspiration in the discussion held at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 17 May.

A selected group of officials of Brac Bank comprising transgender and persons with disability participated in the discussion and interacted with the guest-panelists.

Syed Abdul Momen thanked the guest-panellists: "As a values-based institution, we believe in 'leaving no one behind'. We want to have everybody on board in our journey to greatness. This discussion was a part of our vision to inculcate these values among our people. We welcome professionals irrespective of race, religion, gender identity or physical challenges to join our family. This is, indeed, a family that provides the opportunity for everyone to thrive."