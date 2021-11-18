BRAC Bank introduces personal loan for teachers

BRAC Bank has recently launched a personal loan scheme specially designed and dedicated for the teachers around the country.

Any person in the teaching profession working anywhere in Bangladesh can now easily avail a bank loan from BRAC Bank's loan product – "Dishari".

This first-of-its-kind loan product is meant only for the teachers, reads a press release.

Teachers of Bangladesh often face difficulties in accessing finance from financial institutions primarily because there are no tailored financing solutions for them.

With this unsecured personal loan facility, teachers can now borrow a maximum of Tk20 lakh with loan tenure up to five years with competitive interest rate and fastest processing time to meet urgent financial needs.

BRAC Bank's Chief of Retail Banking, Md Mahiul Islam, said, "We think this is a noble initiative for people engaged in the noblest profession. Our teachers' contribution in developing human resources is unmatched, as they enable us to have greater intellectual capability that finally contributes to national development. However, our teachers often experience obstacles in getting access to finance. Our bank is driven by values and that is why we thought of our teachers while designing this product."

Teachers from public, private, MPO schools, colleges and universities and BRAC Bank-listed English medium schools can apply for this loan having a minimum monthly income of Tk17,000.

With wide distribution channels including 187 branches and more than 600 agent banking outlets, teachers can process their loans from any corner of the country.

Teachers who are interested in this product are requested to visit the nearest BRAC Bank branch or call the bank's call centre at 16221.

Details of the loan are available on https://www.bracbank.com/link/teachers_loan.html