Brac Bank inaugurates Progoti Shoroni branch and Nikunja sub-branch

Banking

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 04:49 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has opened a branch in Progoti Shoroni and a sub-branch in Nikunja in the capital to provide the most modern banking services to the customers of the locality.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of Brac Bank, formally inaugurated Progoti Shoroni branch at Icon Centre on Progoti Shoroni and Nikunja sub-branch at Nikunja on 2 August, according to a press release.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking, Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches, Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, and senior officials were also present.

Selim RF Hussain said, "As a member of the larger Brac family, Brac Bank always strives to reach out to more people in new areas. Brac Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients and individual customers in the areas that will have us as their bank partner in prosperity."

"With our presence in Progoti Shoroni and Nikunja, people in Dhaka's economically important areas will have access to the most modern and online banking solutions at their fingertips, he added.

He also added that as we move here, we bring in the promise of a "delightful customer experience" for people of the locality.

Brac Bank has 187 branches, eight sub-branches, krishi branches and SME service centers.

