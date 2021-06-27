BRAC Bank to hire third gender, people with special needs

BRAC Bank has recently announced a mainstream job opportunity where the third gender and the persons with special needs are equally eligible to apply.

BRAC Bank has launched its Young Leaders' Programme, a dedicated programme for fresh graduates, as part of the bank's investment in building a robust and talented workforce.

They have encouraged female, male, third gender and persons with special needs to apply for this year-long development programme, said a press release.

Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of HR at BRAC Bank, said "Our Young Leaders with fresh ideas must aspire to be change-makers in the bank. The programme will offer structured learning opportunities and 360-degree exposure to the different functions of BRAC Bank".

Applicants can prioritise their preferred divisions among the 17 divisions of the bank while applying for the Young Leaders' programme.

The Young Leaders are assured of receiving an attractive remuneration, and after successful completion of the year-long development programme, they will get an appointment as Principal Officers.

As an equal opportunity employer, BRAC Bank offers a fast track career for successful young leaders with exciting learning opportunities, competitive benefit packages and a best in the class working environment.

On opening the opportunity for third gender and persons with special needs, Mahmood said "Diversity shines a brighter light on business and investment outcomes. To achieve our vision and to champion the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 'keeping no one behind' is one of our key focus areas, and we plan to develop an inclusive humane psyche by employing people from all walks of life at our workplace".

The bank is one of the first corporates in the country to have announced a mainstream job opportunity for the third gender.

In April 2021, BRAC Bank organised a learning session for its employees on gender prejudices where Tashnuva Anan Shishir, Bangladesh's first trans-person news broadcaster, was invited as the speaker.