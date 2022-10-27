Brac Bank engages with expatriate Bangladeshis in UAE

Senior leaders of Brac Bank met with the expatriate Bangladeshis living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to create awareness about the importance of sending remittances through banking channels.

Taking part in Remitters' Festival at Expo Centre in Sharjah from 14-16 October, the senior officials of the bank interacted with the wage earners and explained remittance products and investment opportunities offered by the bank, reads a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Bangladesh's Ambassador to the UAE Abu Zafar, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Consul General in Dubai & Northern Emirates Jamal Hossain, Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain and Deputy Managing Director & Head of Treasury & FIs at Brac Bank Shaheen Iqbal and senior officials of different Bangladeshi banks attended the festival.

Speaking at a discussion session on 'Increasing Remittance Flow through Official Channel – Understanding Senders Behaviour', Brac Bank MD Selim RF Hussain said, "Facilitating the smooth flow of international remittance is one of our top priorities for us. Suppose we can provide comprehensive banking solutions involving Probashi accounts, investment and wealth management services, and bundle those with insurance, pension, healthcare, and family welfare. In that case, the expatriates will be better positioned to send remittances through banking channels, avoiding informal ways. We want to be a financial partner of the remitters so that they can save and invest their hard-earned money most efficiently and securely."

Meeting the expatriate Bangladeshis at the Brac Bank stall, the bank's officials motivated the expatriates to use legal channels for sending money as it boosts the country's foreign currency reserve contributing to national development.

Bangladeshis living in UAE showed tremendous enthusiasm about Brac Bank's Probashi Banking service, opened many accounts and appreciated the internet banking facilities of the Mobile App ASTHA.

Brac Bank increasingly emphasises digital tools so remitters can send money instantly and safely. The beneficiaries can avail of remittance services at branches, Agent Banking Outlets and MFS agent points. They can also withdraw remittances anytime through ATM, MFS, and transfer money through Mobile App ASTHA.

Bangladeshi expatriates can take advantage of the extensive network of Brac Bank, including 187 branches, 800+ Agent Banking Outlets, 373 ATMs and the Mobile App ASTHA in sending remittances to any place in the country in an easy, fast and secure way.