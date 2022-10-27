Brac Bank engages with expatriate Bangladeshis in UAE

Banking

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 11:22 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Senior leaders of BRAC Bank have met with the expatriate Bangladeshis living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to create awareness about the importance of sending remittances through banking channels.

Taking part in Remitters' Festival at Expo Centre in Sharjah from 14 to 16 October, the senior officials of the bank interacted with the wage earners and explained remittance products and investment opportunities offered by the bank, said a press release. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan MP, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE Abu Zafar, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Dubai and Northern Emirates Consul General Jamal Hossain, Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain and Brac Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury & FI Md Shaheen Iqbal CFA along senior officials of different Bangladeshi banks attended the festival.

"Facilitating the smooth flow of international remittance is one of our top priorities for us. Suppose we can provide comprehensive banking solutions involving Probashi accounts, investment and wealth management services, and bundle those with insurance, pension, healthcare, and family welfare. In that case, the expatriates will be better positioned to send remittances through banking channels, avoiding informal ways. We want to be a financial partner of the remitters so that they can save and invest their hard-earned money most efficiently and securely," Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said. 

Meeting the expatriate Bangladeshis at the Brac Bank stall, the bank's officials motivated the expatriates to use legal channels for sending money as it boosts the country's foreign currency reserve contributing to national development. They also informed that the beneficiaries are entitled to receive a 2.5% government incentive instantly for remittance through the banking channel. Bangladeshis living in UAE showed tremendous enthusiasm about Brac Bank's Probashi Banking service, opened many accounts and appreciated the internet banking facilities of the Mobile App ASTHA.

