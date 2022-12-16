BRAC Bank engages with Agent Banking partners

BRAC Bank has engaged with its valued Agent Partners at Cox's Bazar Agent Banking Conference and expressed gratitude for their contribution to driving financial inclusion across Bangladesh.

The conference was organized to provide agent partners a platform to share experiences and enhance cooperation for business growth and expansion, read a press release.

The conference was also aimed at formulating a strategy and roadmap as the bank moves forward with the network expansion drive of the alternate banking channel.

They discussed industry scenarios, competition, use of modern technology, field-level experience, challenges and ways to overcome them at the daylong conference held at Cox's Today Hotel in Cox's Bazar on 25 November.

The valued Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers of Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, and Patuakhali Regions and officials of the bank's Branch Network and SME Banking attended the conference.

At the ceremony, they vowed to continue the concerted efforts to scale up the Agent Banking Network to bring the unbanked people under a financial umbrella and contribute to financial inclusion and national development.

Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Operations Md. Muniruzzaman Molla, Head of Communications Ekram Kabir, Chief Technology Officer Nurun Nahar Begum, Head of Agent Banking Md. Nazmul Hasan, and the officials of Agent Banking Department attended the conference. The Agent Partners and bank officials were awarded for their outstanding performance for business growth.

The senior leadership team of BRAC Bank underscored the need for more interaction, knowledge-sharing, engagement with agents in social and community works, collaboration between the agents and dissemination of Agent Banking services for a sustained business and lasting impact in the social fabric of the country.

With a humble beginning in 2018, BRAC Bank has become the fastest-growing Agent Banking network, with 880 outlets covering all 64 districts of the country. BRAC Bank aims to emerge as the leader in the Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people in the country's remote areas.