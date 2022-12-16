BRAC Bank conducts training on PCI DSS transition to 4.0

BRAC bank has conducted training on Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) transition to 4.0.

The bank's Information Security Department has trained the officials of Operations, Technology, Cards, Credit Risk Management and different business divisions, read a press release.

The bank's Chief Information Security Officer B. M. Zahid-Ul Haque, and external resource persons conducted the two-day training during 7-8 December , 2022. Head of Learning and Development Umme Salma and Senior Manager, Information Security Habibur Rahman Ghazi were present.

Earlier in October 2022, BRAC Bank achieved recertification of the most rigorous and internationally recognized security standard for payment and card systems. The PCI DSS Certification proves the bank's strong commitment to safeguarding the information and interests of the customers. It boosts customer confidence in banking with BRAC Bank safely.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Recertification proves the bank's strong commitment to safeguarding the information and interests of the customers, reinforcing its strong capability for data security. The compliance assessment was done by the globally renowned Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Sovereign Secure, UK through a stringent audit, monitoring, and testing.