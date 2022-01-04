BRAC Bank celebrates 20 years of progress

Picture: Courtesy

Brac Bank is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a strong commitment to contribute more to national progress.

Living up to the vision of its founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG, Brac Bank was the first bank in Bangladesh to introduce collateral-free small ticket loan to the legions of small and medium enterprises at the nook and corner of the country helping them grow and thrive and contribute more to the economic development, said a press release.

Presently, Brac Bank is the largest collateral-free lender to the small entrepreneurs with rural penetration of more than 70% revitalising rural economy and generating employment.

Its performance indicators in the Bangladesh banking sector are reflected in the highest market capitalisation and the highest international investor shareholding in the local banking sector and the highest bank credit rating of all banks in the country from both international rating agencies, S&P and Moody's.

As Bangladesh begins journey to graduate into a middle-income country within this decade and a developed nation by 2041, Brac Bank aspires to contribute to the government's development journey through inclusive banking and entrepreneurship development, the press release added.

"Brac Bank has already made its mark in the country's banking arena through world-class products and services, consistent financial results, good governance, compliance, ethics, transparency and values-based banking," Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said.

"With the talented and committed team empowered by technology, together we are determined to take BRAC Bank to the next level achieving exponential growth in market share, while continuing to progress the financial inclusion and values based development agenda of our founding Chairperson, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG," he added.

"We gratefully acknowledge the trust of our valued customers and shareholders, guidance of the Board of Directors and the regulators and of course, the contribution of our employees that make the bank what it is today," he further said.