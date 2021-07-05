BRAC Bank CAREERtalk to help students for job market

As an employer of choice, BRAC Bank wants to contribute to society by developing a competitive workforce for the future

BRAC Bank, the pioneer of SME Banking in Bangladesh, has recently launched a series of programmes for graduating students with its CAREERtalk initiative.

As an employer of choice, BRAC Bank wants to contribute to society by developing a competitive workforce for the future, a media statement said on Monday.

CAREERtalk aims to sensitise the graduating students with the bank's in-house experts on different subjects and help students better prepare for the job market through interactive sessions.

Considering the Covid-19 situation all the CAREERtalk sessions will be held on the virtual platform.

As a values-based financial institution, the Bank wants to transmit its values among the students, the future leaders of the country, and enable them to think beyond jobs and consider building an impactful career.

The first CAREERtalk session took place at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on 16 June where more than 300 students participated in the session.

Selim RF Hussain, the managing director and CEO of the bank, was the key speaker at the session.

AIUB Vice-Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna; its Vice President, Academics and Dean Dr Charles C Villanueva; and Director, Office of Placement and Alumni Roomee Tareque Moudud also joined the session.

The second CAREERtalk was held on 22 June, for the students of Rajshahi University. Rasheed Ahmed, head of Legal and Recovery, BRAC Bank and alumni of Rajshahi University, was the speaker at the session.

The next CAREERtalk will be held on 7 July for the students of Khulna University. Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking of BRAC Bank, will be speaking with the students at the session.

