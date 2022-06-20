BRAC Bank brings cattle farmers,traders under digital payment ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

BRAC Bank, under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank, has arranged a digital payment awareness programme for cattle farmers and traders in Chuadanga.

The programme aimed to create awareness among the farmers and traders about the benefits of digital transactions in cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha. Usually, the transaction takes place in cash, leaving the scope of theft, counterfeit notes and other mishaps which inflict significant loss to the buyers and sellers.

Through the 'Smart Bangladesh Smart Haat' initiative, Bangladesh Bank is urging people to switch to safe, secure, and convenient digital payment modes. Transaction through POS, app, QR Code, MFS and Agent Banking will do away with carrying money, losing money to fraudsters, and the risk of fake notes.

BRAC Bank organized the event in Alamdanga Cattle Market on 8 June as the Lead Bank where the senior officials of Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Mutual Trust Bank, VISA and Mastercard took part.

Shah Ziaul Haq, Deputy General Manager; Zulekha Nusrat, Joint Director; Hasnat Ahsan, Deputy Director; Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, Khalid Hussain, Head of Digital Banking Division, Mutual Trust Bank; Kamrul Islam, Assistant Vice President, Alternate Delivery Channel, Bank Asia; were present.

At the programme, Md Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking, BRAC Bank said: "The farmers and traders can easily open an account at Agent Banking Outlets and withdraw or deposit money at any time. This way, there will be no fear of losing money or fake notes on the way back home. They can also avail options of POS, app, MFS transaction. "

"We appreciate Bangladesh Bank's timely initiative that will greatly help the businessmen involved in cattle trading. BRAC Bank will conduct a special drive to onboard the farmers and traders to our digital platforms and provide all-out support during Eid-ul-Azha."

