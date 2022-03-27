Brac Bank, Bangladesh Bank complete month-long training for CMSMEs

Banking

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:41 pm

Brac Bank, with technical assistance from the Bangladesh Bank, has completed a month-long intensive training for the up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector. 

The closing ceremony of the unique grooming initiative titled 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' took place at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on Sunday, reads a press release.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and Brac Bank formally handed over the certificates to the 25 entrepreneurs.

Mohammad Arifuzzaman, Chief Project Coordinator and Deputy General Manager; Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director, SME & Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank; Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources; Ahmed Rashid Joy, Head of Credit Risk Management; Indrajit Sur, Head of Emerging Corporate; Nazrul Islam, Head of Small Business, West; SM Alomgir Hossain, Head of Small Business, East; Brac Bank, were present at the ceremony.

 Brac Bank has hosted the month-long training at its premises with Bangladesh Bank officials and Brac Bank training professionals conducting the sessions. 

The training programme aims to facilitate the upcoming and rising business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses.

The programme is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) Project, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank, commented on the initiative and said: "As an SME-focused bank, Brac Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance to the new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. Our American Babson College and Dutch FMO run training for women entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme - Uddokta 101 – show our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

BRAC Bank / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

