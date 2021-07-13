BRAC Bank assists cricketer Morshed to get artificial leg

Banking

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 08:53 pm

The artificial leg was attached to Morshed's body on 13 June. After some routine exercise, Morshed has returned to his home. The youngster now runs regularly during his cricket practice

Morshed, a member of the national wheelchair cricket team, has recently been provided with an artificial leg by the BRAC Limb and Brace Centre.

BRAC Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the country, has assisted in this, according to a press release by BRAC Bank today on Tuesday.

The artificial leg was attached to Morshed's body on 13 June. After some routine exercise, Morshed has returned to his home. The youngster now runs regularly during his cricket practice.

Morshed Alam is the son of Altaf Hossain of Boalkhali upazila in Chattogram. Morshed used to face difficulties after barely moving from his house to the playground. His family was unable to get proper treatment for him due to financial constraints.

Learning about Morshed, BRAC Bank came forward to support his indomitable dream. Free prosthetic leg were implanted in his body under the supervision of BRAC Limb and Brace Centre.

When Morshed was contacted and asked how he was, he said, "I am much better than before, I can walk, I can play. I used to feel pain while walking. Now it is not there anymore. I feel quite fit now. My parents are also very happy. Many friends came to see. I am now dreaming big after getting this leg. It was hard for me to play cricket, now I can play quite effortlessly. "

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, said, "BRAC Bank's goal, in achieving the sustainable development goals, is to ensure that no one is left behind. And therefore we are working for a society in partnerships with different organizations. BRAC Bank is proud to be a part of Morshed's journey."

BRAC Bank also provides annual financial assistance to the 'Poor Fund' of BRAC Limb and Brace Center and bears the cost of the prosthesis of many of the helpless people.

On 17 March, one of the leading daily newspapers published a piece of news on Ishita who was not able to go to school due to a lack of artificial legs.

Upon knowing this, BRAC Bank came forward and Ishita was given a free prosthesis on 5 April 5, under the supervision of BRAC Limb and Brace Centre.

