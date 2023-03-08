Brac Bank advises Gulistan branch customers to get services from its Nawabpur branch

The customers of Brac Bank Gulistan branch and its SME unit have been requested to avail services from the bank's Nawabpur branch following Tuesday's blast at the adjacent building.

"The operation of Brac Bank Gulistan branch will remain suspended until further notice," reads a notice issued by the bank on Wednesday.

A deadly blast took place at the branch's adjacent building on Tuesday afternoon (7 March) killing at least 18 people and over 100 injured. The building that housed the Gulistan branch was also damaged partially in the explosion.

According to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), accumulated gas inside the basement may have triggered the blast in the building.