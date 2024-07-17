Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Banking

Jebun Nesa Alo
17 July, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 10:42 am

Related News

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Bangladesh Bank is going to announce another tight monetary policy for July-December amid rising lending rates

Jebun Nesa Alo
17 July, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 10:42 am
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The interest rate on consumer loans hit a maximum of 16% in July, as banks drastically raised lending rates due to high inflationary risks, putting borrowers under severe repayment pressure, according to banks.

Borrowers experienced a rise in interest rate costs of up to 77.7% in the last one year after the lifting of the 9% lending rate cap in June 2023.

A significant surge in loan costs over a short period has increased default risk, as fixed-income borrowers are facing difficulties in continuing debt servicing, said industry insiders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When borrowers are already under pressure, the Bangladesh Bank is set to announce another tight monetary policy this week for the first half of the fiscal 2024-25 to tackle consistently elevated inflation, which reached 9.72% year-on-year in June.

The central bank's continuous contractionary monetary policy over the last two years to rein in inflation by raising policy rates has put some banks in a liquidity crunch, prompting them to slow down consumer lending by raising loan costs, according to industry insiders.

Moreover, some banks slowed down consumer loans as a strategic decision, preferring to invest in government bonds and Treasury bills due to the high returns instead of risky lending, they said.

 As a result, the lending rate for consumer loans at banks with good financial health increased to over 13%, while weaker banks are charging up to 16%, discouraging borrowers from taking loans or prompting them to go for early repayment to avoid additional costs.

Sharing his experience, a borrower who took a home loan from AB Bank at a 9% interest rate in 2022 experienced interest rate increases twice in a year since the introduction of the Six-Month Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bill (SMART) in July last year.

He received notice of the interest rate rising to 13% after the introduction of the new SMART formula and a second hike to 16% in July after the SMART formula was lifted in May this year.

In May, the Bangladesh Bank removed the SMART lending rate mechanism, allowing banks to set their lending rates based on demand and supply dynamics.

Borrowers experienced an interest rate hike of a minimum of 1 percentage point and a maximum of 3 percentage points after the end of the SMART mechanism.

An AB Bank borrower, who preferred not to be named, said a drastic rise in interest rates has changed his repayment schedule. He is now planning to settle the loan early, fearing further interest rate increases.

Moreover, he added that the existing additional loan costs have already exceeded his repayment capacity.

When contacted, a senior executive of AB Bank said they raised the lending rate for both home and personal loans to 16% following an end to the SMART rate formula. He mentioned that consumer loan demand has sharply declined due to the high interest rates.

Dutch-Bangla Bank, a major player in retail banking, raised its lending rate for personal loans to 13%, the highest among its peers. The bank, known for its previously low interest rates, has experienced a drastic decline in retail business in recent months due to the higher interest rates, according to a senior executive of the bank.

He stated that four banks, including City Bank, BRAC Bank, Standard Chartered, and Dutch-Bangla Bank, accounted for 50% of the total retail banking market share.

Among these four, Dutch-Bangla Bank was leading in competition due to its previously lowest lending rates. However, the bank lost its business after raising lending rates higher than those of its competitors, he added.

City Bank and BRAC Bank raised their interest rates by 1 percentage point after the SMART mechanism was lifted and are now charging a maximum of 12% plus, according to the banks.

When speaking with The Business Standard, a senior executive of a private commercial bank said most banks have made strategic decisions to slow down consumer lending due to high inflation risks. Therefore, they have drastically raised interest rates to discourage customers from taking out loans.

He mentioned that banks are now preferring to invest in Treasury bills and bonds, as interest rates have increased to 12% or more.

He added that bank officers have been instructed by management to focus on acquiring more deposits to invest in bills and bonds instead of consumer lending.

Economy

banking sector in Bangladesh / lending rate / Bank borrowing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

DNCC Smart School Bus Service started

DNCC Smart School Bus Service started

2h | Videos
Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

13h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

13h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

14h | Videos