BKB Holds Branch Managers' Conference IN Cumilla

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Cumilla Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held on 25 March.

The Managing Director Md Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

He gave special emphasis on disbursing new loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery & remittance collection. Besides this he also urged to achieve 100% of all targets to make every branch profitable.

He gave emphasis on the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank.

The Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain delivered speech as special guest. The General Manager of Cumilla Division Golam Muhammad Areef presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Among others, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers, Branch Managers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.