BKB Holds Branch Managers' Conference IN Cumilla

Banking

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:21 pm

Related News

BKB Holds Branch Managers' Conference IN Cumilla

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 03:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Cumilla Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held on 25 March.

The Managing Director Md Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

He gave special emphasis on disbursing new loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery & remittance collection. Besides this he also urged to achieve 100% of all targets to make every branch profitable.

He gave emphasis on the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank.

The Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain delivered speech as special guest.  The General Manager of Cumilla Division Golam Muhammad Areef presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Among others, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers, Branch Managers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) / meeting / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

4h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

5h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

2h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

2h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

19h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles