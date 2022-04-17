BKB holds branch managers' conference, business review meeting 

Banking

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

BKB holds branch managers' conference, business review meeting 

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 04:42 pm
BKB holds branch managers&#039; conference, business review meeting 

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) held a day-long managers' conference and business review meeting-2022 for Mymensingh division at National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE) on Saturday (16 April 16). 

BKB Managing Director Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

He gave special emphasis on disbursing quality loans, collecting deposits with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection. 

Apart from this, he urged to meet the cent percent targets in all sectors to make every branch profitable. 

He also emphasised the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as the increase in low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank. 

He urged to disburse loans to the poor families in agriculture, small & cottage and income generating sectors under all the stimulus  packages announced by the Prime Minister in the wake of Covid pandemic. 

Ismail Hossain advised the participants to provide modern banking services of Krishi Bank to the people in the shortest possible time. 

BKB Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain spoke at the meeting as the special guest. 

Mymensingh Division General Manager Zamil Ahmed presided over the conference. 

Among others, Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam, Assistant General Manager (Department Incharge) of Branches Control and Business Development Department Zamil Hossain, chief regional/regional managers, divisional/regional audit officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion. 

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

7h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

8h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

1h | Videos
Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

9h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

23h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals