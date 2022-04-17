BKB holds branch managers' conference, business review meeting 

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) held a day-long managers' conference and business review meeting-2022 for Mymensingh division at National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE) on Saturday (16 April 16).

BKB Managing Director Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

He gave special emphasis on disbursing quality loans, collecting deposits with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection.

Apart from this, he urged to meet the cent percent targets in all sectors to make every branch profitable.

He also emphasised the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as the increase in low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank.

He urged to disburse loans to the poor families in agriculture, small & cottage and income generating sectors under all the stimulus packages announced by the Prime Minister in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Ismail Hossain advised the participants to provide modern banking services of Krishi Bank to the people in the shortest possible time.

BKB Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain spoke at the meeting as the special guest.

Mymensingh Division General Manager Zamil Ahmed presided over the conference.

Among others, Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam, Assistant General Manager (Department Incharge) of Branches Control and Business Development Department Zamil Hossain, chief regional/regional managers, divisional/regional audit officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.