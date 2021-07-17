bKash suspends payment services with Evaly, 9 other merchants

Banking

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 06:18 pm

Related News

bKash suspends payment services with Evaly, 9 other merchants

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 06:18 pm
bKash suspends payment services with Evaly, 9 other merchants

bKash has suspended its payment gateway service with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest.

The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladiner prodip, Qcoom, Boom Boom, Adyan Mart and Needs.

According to an official statement published on bKash's website on Saturday, bKash stated that the company will resume transactions with the following companies when the payment system with these companies will be implemented in compliance with the regulatory guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank.

On 22 June, The Business Standard ran a report on Evaly and some other e-commerce sites. After that, several banks suspended card transactions with the 10 companies.

According to an inspection report of Bangladesh Bank, Evaly's liabilities to customers and merchants have risen to Tk403.80 crore, while its current asset is only Tk65.17 crore.

The report said till 14 March this year, Evaly did not deliver products against a cumulative sum of Tk213.94 crore in advance payments from customers. 

Earlier this month commerce ministry instructed the home ministry to file a case against Evaly for allegedly embezzling payments taken in advance from customers and owed to merchants. 

Later on 9 July, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) banned the top officials of Evaly -  Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Rassel - from leaving the country as part of an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and smuggling of Tk 338.62 crore.

On 17 July, a Dhaka court barred Evaly's chairman and managing director from travelling abroad.

Meanwhile, various popular brands, including Trendz, Rang Bangladesh, Artisan Outfitters, Fit Elegance, Rio International, decided not to allow the redeeming of Evaly's gift vouchers on account of not getting payments from the e-commerce company.

Economy / Top News

Bkash / Ecommerce / Payment Gateway / Payment / Payment service suspended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident