bKash offers 5% instant cashback on medicines and medical supplies

bKash, a mobile financial service, offered its customers 5% instant cashback on bKash payment for purchasing medicines and other medical supplies at more than 6,000 pharmacies across the country.

The offer will be valid till 30 September, according to a press release issued today.

Under this offer, a customer can avail maximum Tk25 in a day and up to Tk50 during the campaign period.

To make payment, customers can scan QR code directly at the pharmacy by tapping on the 'Scan QR' option of bKash app or go to the 'Make Payment' icon of home screen and type the merchant number, then complete the transaction with payment amount and bKash PIN.

Details of the 5% cashback offer along with names and addresses of the pharmacies covered under this campaign can be found on the website- https://www.bkash.com/offers_pharmacy.