BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals

The operation of bank accounts of 15 individuals including Universal Financial Solutions (UFS) Managing Director (MD) Syed Hamza Alamgir have been suspended for allegedly fleeing after embezzling Tk158 crore, said BFIU on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sent a letter to all the financial institutions of the country in this regard. BFIU is the central agency of Bangladesh responsible to halt money laundering and terrorist financing.

An official of the BFIU told UNB on Tuesday that a letter was sent to banks and financial institutions, in order to suspend all accounts of 15 individuals and institutions, including Universal Financial Solutions. The name, address and TIN number (Tax Identification Number) of the organisation are given in the letter.

Before this, news published in different print media that an asset management company named UFS embezzled Tk158.37 crore of four mutual funds in the stock market.

The company's MD Syed Hamza Alamgir left for Dubai on 13 October with this money. He is currently in Singapore, according to media reports.