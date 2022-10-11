BFIU seeks bank statements of Charmonai Peer Foizul

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has summoned the bank statements of Senior Nayeb of the Bangladesh Islamic Movement Foizul Karim who is popularly known as Charmonai Peer.

The BFIU, a wing of the Bangladesh Bank, has recently sent letters to all banks asking them to provide Foizul's account updates including transactions within five working days upon receiving the letters, central bank spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told The Business Standard Tuesday (11 October).

He said BFIU can seek bank statements from anybody as part of its regular activities.

According to the BFIU letters, banks have been asked to inform it of Faizul' bank account, details of all transactions, deposits, KYC and all relevant information. They have to mention the information if any of his accounts were dissolved.

BFIU normally summons bank statements after receiving allegations against a person or institution of money laundering or abnormal transactions.

It often seeks the information in demand of law enforcement or government agencies.

