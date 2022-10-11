BFIU seeks bank statements of Charmonai Peer Foizul

Banking

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

BFIU seeks bank statements of Charmonai Peer Foizul

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:06 pm
BFIU seeks bank statements of Charmonai Peer Foizul

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has summoned the bank statements of Senior Nayeb of the Bangladesh Islamic Movement Foizul Karim who is popularly known as Charmonai Peer.

The BFIU, a wing of the Bangladesh Bank, has recently sent letters to all banks asking them to provide Foizul's account updates including transactions within five working days upon receiving the letters, central bank spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told The Business Standard Tuesday (11 October).

He said BFIU can seek bank statements from anybody as part of its regular activities. 

According to the BFIU letters, banks have been asked to inform it of Faizul' bank account, details of all transactions, deposits, KYC and all relevant information. They have to mention the information if any of his accounts were dissolved.  

BFIU normally summons bank statements after receiving allegations against a person or institution of money laundering or abnormal transactions. 

It often seeks the information in demand of law enforcement or government agencies. 
 

Top News

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Charmonai Peer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

13h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

13h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

13h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

3h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

6h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

8h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro