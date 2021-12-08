BFIU, Pubali Bank jointly organise workshop to prevent money laundering

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the management of Pubali Bank Limited recently organised a workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Finance of Terrorism (CFT & Related Issues)" in the auditorium of Netrokena Circuit House.

Pubali Bank Limited acted as the lead bank with 67 representatives of 20 scheduled banks of Netrokona, said a press release.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

BFIU DGM Shahana Ferdousi was present as special guest. Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM and division head of anti money laundering division and marketing division of Pubali Bank was the coordinator, the press release added.

Chowdhury Md Shofiul Hasan, DGM and RM of Mymensingh region of Pubali Bank presided over the workshop.

Senior Executives of Pubali Bank Limited were also present.