BFIU, Pubali Bank jointly organise workshop to prevent money laundering

Banking

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

BFIU, Pubali Bank jointly organise workshop to prevent money laundering

Pubali Bank Limited acted as the lead bank with 67 representatives of 20 scheduled banks of Netrokona

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:29 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the management of Pubali Bank Limited recently organised  a workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Finance of Terrorism (CFT & Related Issues)" in the auditorium of Netrokena Circuit House.

Pubali Bank Limited acted as the lead bank with 67 representatives of 20 scheduled banks of Netrokona, said a press release. 

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

BFIU DGM Shahana Ferdousi was present as special guest. Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM and division head of anti money laundering division and marketing division of Pubali Bank was the coordinator, the press release added. 

Chowdhury Md Shofiul Hasan, DGM and RM of Mymensingh region of Pubali Bank presided over the workshop.

Senior Executives of Pubali Bank Limited were also present.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Pubali Bank / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

18m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

23m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

28m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study