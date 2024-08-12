Freeze order issued on bank accounts of UCB Chairman Rukhmila, husband ex-land minister Saifuzzaman

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of United Commercial Bank Chairman Rukhmila Zaman and her husband former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed.

The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (12 August).

In the letter, seen by The Business Standard, the BFIU also asked banks to freeze the accounts of their sons and daughters and the companies owned by them.

According to the BFIU's letter, the bank accounts of the stated individuals and the companies owned by them will be frozen for 30 days as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012.

The letter also said that the accounts, including KYC form, details of transactions from inception, of any bank account maintained by the mentioned individuals and the organisations owned by them should be given within the next five working days.