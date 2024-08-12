BFIU orders freeze on bank accounts of ex-state minister Arafat, his wife

Former state minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. File Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and his wife Sharmin Mustary.

In a letter, the unit asked banks to block all types of withdrawals through the individual or business accounts at their names.

An official of the BFIU confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.