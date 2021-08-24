Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with CRISL

Banking

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:56 pm

Related News

Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with CRISL

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:56 pm
Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with CRISL

Bengal Commercial Bank signed an agreement with Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) for credit rating of the bank. 

The agreement signing ceremony was held on 18 August at the Head Office of Bengal Commercial Bank in the capital, reads a press release. 

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Mozaffar Hossain, president and CEO of CRISL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Asaduzzaman Khan, executive director of CRISL; Md Ashiful Huq,  Chief Rating Officer; Shahid Hossain, Advisor to the Bank; KM Awlad Hossain, DMD; Md Rafiqul Islam, Chief Technology Officer; Md Anisur Rahaman FCA, Chief Financial Officer also present at the signing ceremony.

Bengal Commercial Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

4h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

23h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 