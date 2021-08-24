Bengal Commercial Bank signs agreement with CRISL

Bengal Commercial Bank signed an agreement with Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) for credit rating of the bank.

The agreement signing ceremony was held on 18 August at the Head Office of Bengal Commercial Bank in the capital, reads a press release.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Mozaffar Hossain, president and CEO of CRISL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Asaduzzaman Khan, executive director of CRISL; Md Ashiful Huq, Chief Rating Officer; Shahid Hossain, Advisor to the Bank; KM Awlad Hossain, DMD; Md Rafiqul Islam, Chief Technology Officer; Md Anisur Rahaman FCA, Chief Financial Officer also present at the signing ceremony.